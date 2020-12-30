Advertisement

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week

While some Americans may get $600 stimulus payments as early as Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said those who don't will be able to track their checks beginning later this week.
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While some Americans may get $600 stimulus payments as early as Tuesday night, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said those who don’t will be able to track their checks beginning later this week.

Mnuchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Mnuchin did not give an exact date for when tracking would be available, but you can keep checking here.

Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Monday

