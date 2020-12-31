Advertisement

2021 travel may include vaccine passport

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re feeling cooped up after months and months of the pandemic, you’re not alone.

Many are looking forward to traveling again, but proof of vaccination may be required when getting away.

Smartphone apps like CommonPass are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or, eventually, proof of vaccination.

It generates a QR code that can be scanned to get into stadiums, movie theaters and even other countries without revealing sensitive information.

When traveling, the user can also check the app to see COVID-19 rules based on their itinerary.

IBM has also developed an app called Digital Health Pass.

The app allows companies and venues to customize what they’d need for entry, including COVID-19 tests, temperature checks and vaccination records, which would be stored in a mobile wallet.

For those without a smartphone, a few companies are also working on a smart card that strikes a middle ground between traditional paper vaccine certificates and an online version that’s easier to store and reproduce.

CommonPass and IBM have stressed privacy as central to their initiatives.

IBM says it allows users to control and consent to the use of their health data and allows them to choose the level of detail they want to provide to authorities.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reporting Tuesday 2,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow
Penny M. Coffey, 61, of Barren County is arrested on drug and other drug related charges.
Glasgow woman arrested on drugs charges following search

Latest News

In this March 4, 2013, file photo, Samuel Little appears at Superior Court in Los Angeles....
Man called most prolific serial killer in US history dies
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
McConnell shuts down $2K boost to COVID checks
The Barren River District reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 18,839 cases of COVID-19 in the district