BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 18,839 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 15,919 of which have recovered.

The district has 215 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of new numbers by county below:

The Barren River District Health Department reported new numbers for 12-30-20 (WBKO)

