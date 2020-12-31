Advertisement

Bowling Green City Schools returns to NTI next week, what you need to know about meal pickup

2 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bowling Green High School, 6 people in quarantine
2 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bowling Green High School, 6 people in quarantine
By Marisa Williams
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green City Schools will be returning to Non-Traditional Learning or N.T.I. from January 4th-8th.

They will resume their in-person hybrid Purple and Gold schedule Monday, January 11th.

Daily meals will be available for any child under 18, from nine to noon Monday thru Friday at all schools in the district. The child does not have to be present.

Meal boxes, which contain one week’s worth of food will be distributed Friday, January 8th at the Bowling Green Learning Center located on 503 Old Morgantown Road.

WiFi access points are still available at all schools in the district.

