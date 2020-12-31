Butler County invests in new air filtration system to stop spread of COVID-19 in jail, courthouse

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, a new air filtration system was installed in the air ducts of the Butler County Courthouse.

“There’s just a number of things this will take care of and we’re proud to be able to offer that to the people of Butler County,” Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener said.

The product is called an ‘Air Scrubber,’ and 13 units were installed within the ductwork of the courthouse. The Air Scrubber uses ultraviolet light to kill germs, viruses, and bacteria including COVID-19 as the air passes through the building’s ventilation system.

The purified air will also reach the Butler County Jail on the lower level of the building.

“The airflow in a lot of jail facilities is controlled airflow, it’s not fresh air intake,” Butler County Jailer Ricky Romans explained. “If it works, and it’s supposed to according to what we’ve researched, it’s going to be the greatest thing.”

This is a step taken toward preventing COVID-19 cases from potentially spreading between employees and inmates. Back in November, the jail experienced a small outbreak of cases, but they were able to contain it and no inmates have tested positive over the last several weeks.

“We clean so thoroughly, several times a day. In the cells, we pass out cleaning supplies, mop buckets, sanitizer. Everything we can do to keep it out of here we’re going to do,” Jailer Romans said.

Judge-Executive Flener’s hope is to keep county employees more safe as well as the public who may need to enter the courthouse.

“If it keeps one person from getting sick from the coronavirus then to me the investment is well worth it,” Flener said.

