Cool and damp end to 2020, warm start to 2021!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Though Wednesday was warm, the last couple of weeks have been cool in south-central Kentucky. After this New Year’s Eve, we’ll be seeing temperatures near or above normal - to which some could say we would be starting off the new year on a good note!

A tale of two years - two different forecasts but one thing is the same - rain! (WBKO)

The cold front that was responsible for the heavy rain and cool conditions has slid off to the south and east. However, it is stalling out and will retrograde to the northwest to land right over us by late tonight. While moving into our region (again), a surface low pressure system will ride the front and give us another dose of moderate to heavy rain and warm, windy conditions! Today’s highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s as clouds will stick around with widely scattered showers in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northeast, but it will be chilly enough to make it feel like the low 30s! More rain arrives tonight, which could give us an additional quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch of rainfall by Friday evening. Overnight temperatures will actually rise after midnight to bring us to the low-to-mid 50s by daybreak on New Year’s Day. New Year’s Day highs will be in the mid-to-upper 60s with even some low 70s! Similar to Wednesday, winds will be out of the south between 10-25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph at times - which will push those temperatures well-above normal!

Because of the winds and warm conditions, thunderstorms are possible and some of these storms could be on the stronger side - the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of south-central Kentucky under a marginal risk of severe weather. The only threat we are concerned about at this time is the strong winds, which could cause some localized damage. Have the WBKO First Alert Weather app downloaded and have the notifications turned on so you will be alerted of any hazardous weather first!

Showers will end by New Year’s Day evening as skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy. Skies will remain the same for Saturday as high temperatures will be cooler, but seasonable in the mid-to-upper 40s with light southwest winds. Isolated showers are possible Saturday evening into the overnight, though the coverage will be minimal. By Sunday, we will dry out under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 40s. The first full week of 2021 will see temperatures warmer than normal as highs are expected to be in the mid-to-low 50s! The week also starts off dry and sunny, though showers are expected to return by the middle of the week!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

NEW YEARS EVE (THURSDAY): Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely. Cool. High 43. Low 39. Winds NE at 8 mph.

NEW YEARS DAY (FRIDAY): Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Warm & windy. High 68. Low 42. Winds S at 18 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM showers possible. High 49. Low 36. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (1875)

Record Low Today: 1 (1976)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 27

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:39 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 0 / Small Particulate Matter: 7)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 65

Yesterday’s Low: 34

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.41″

Monthly Precip: 2.41″ (-2.26″)

Yearly Precip: 53.79″ (+4.03″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

