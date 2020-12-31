Advertisement

COVID-related bills likely to dominate Ky. General Assembly’s upcoming session

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2021 session of the Kentucky General Assembly starts at noon on Tuesday, January 5.

Kentucky Senate Republicans announce legislative priorities for 2021

Lawmakers finished the 2020 session not long after the pandemic started and the 2021 session will start with numerous bills dealing with it.

The odd year, short session starts will only give lawmakers 30 days to pass bills, and by looking at the hundreds of pre-filed bills, pandemic related legislation will be a priority on both sides of the aisle.

One of those bills is Bill Resolution 953.

It is a joint resolution asking that masks be worn by everyone on the annex and on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Capitol. Its sponsor is House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively.

It comes in the wake of an orientation meeting several weeks ago where many freshman lawmakers were not wearing masks. Jenkins says she doesn’t think the bill has much of a chance but wants to make a statement.

“It was a statement. I hope the majority will take it into consideration,” Rep. Jenkins said. “The memo we received from both the President, Pres. Stivers and Speaker Osborne is that we were encouraged to wear masks.”

Last March, the House allowed its members to vote on bills from their offices. Jenkins says it’s likely they may do that again this session.

On the Republican side, Representative Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, filed her “Ensuring Business Fairness During Covid 19 Response Act” partly because of businesses that did not comply with the latest indoor dining shutdown order.

“Many of those have been forced to decide to continue operating in spite of shutdowns or going out of business permanently,” Rep. Maddox said.

If passed her bill will prevent health departments or the health cabinet from revoking health service permits. It comes in the wake of Governor Beshear’s executive orders, orders Republicans say they want to be curtailed.

“There is a reason there is a separation of powers,” Rep. Jenkins said. “There is a reason we give these executive powers. We need to think long term.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Assembly will feature a supermajority of Republicans in both chambers. Already, leadership has said they plan to push bills to limit the governor’s powers.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reporting Tuesday 2,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow
Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says...
Kentucky siblings separated as children reunited after 40 years apart

Latest News

Local dispatchers reflect on quick actions to resolve 911 issues on Christmas
Local dispatchers reflect on quick actions to resolve 911 issues on Christmas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shuts door on $2,000 relief
Kentucky state auditor Mike Harmon
Kentucky auditor, wife contract coronavirus
Over 30,000 dead voters removed from Kentucky voter roll
Over 30,000 dead voters removed from Kentucky voter roll