Crime Stoppers: Police investigate a burglary, theft that results in loss of over $2,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft that occurred on December 13 at A+ Coins on Bryant Way in Bowling Green.

According to police, an unknown male forced his way into the business, by using a rock to break the front glass door.

Once inside, the man stole jewelry and coins from the business, resulting in a loss of over two thousand dollars.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

