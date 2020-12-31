Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Police investigate a burglary, theft that results in loss of over $2,000

Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a burglary and theft that occurred on December 13 at A+ Coins on Bryant Way in Bowling Green.

According to police, an unknown male forced his way into the business, by using a rock to break the front glass door.

Once inside, the man stole jewelry and coins from the business, resulting in a loss of over two thousand dollars.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on drug charges
Bowling Green woman arrested in Glasgow on meth charges
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear reporting Tuesday 2,990 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths
Cave City woman arrested in Glasgow
Cave City woman arrested after search of her car in Glasgow
Penny M. Coffey, 61, of Barren County is arrested on drug and other drug related charges.
Glasgow woman arrested on drugs charges following search

Latest News

Franklin Police respond to morning shooting
Man dies after shooting in Franklin Wednesday morning
Penny M. Coffey, 61, of Barren County is arrested on drug and other drug related charges.
Glasgow woman arrested on drugs charges following search
Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and...
Man awaiting trial for murder charges dies from Covid-19
Multiple burglaries under investigation in Allen County
Multiple burglaries under investigation in Allen County