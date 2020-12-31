Advertisement

Green River District Health Department reporting 187 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths due to the virus

By Kelly Austin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - GRDHD Reports 187 Additional COVID-19 Cases & 3 COVID-19 Related Deaths On Thursday, December 31, 2020 the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 187 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 119 in Daviess County, 13 in Hancock County, 14 in Henderson County, 8 in McLean County, 19 in Ohio County, 6 in Union County, and 8 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were 2 residents of Daviess County and a resident of Henderson County.

There have been 12,750 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

-The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 9,676 (76%).

- 45 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.  644 (5%) have required hospitalization.

- There have been 227 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

- The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 265,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,623 statewide deaths.

“Practice the three “W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”

COVID-19 Testing & Flu Shots The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing.

We encourage anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public, or traveled recently to get tested.

To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.

You must be pre-registered to be tested. It may take longer to receive test results during the holidays.

The lab will be closed for processing December 31st .

