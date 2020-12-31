Advertisement

Louisville doctor explains vaccine effectiveness after Kentucky auditor gets COVID-19 following first dose

Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE)
By Stephen Goin
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just a day after he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Harmon said he still had “full faith in the vaccine itself” and the need for as many people to be vaccinated as quickly as possible. He claims to have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either before or after receiving his first dose Monday.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Following Harmon’s announcement, Dr. Joseph Flynn with Norton Healthcare told WAVE 3 News that newly administered vaccines may not provide much protection as efficacy takes time.

“When you get your shot, the next day you’re not immune,” he said. “So everyone needs to know that right now.”

Analysis from the FDA as well as data published by Pfizer and Moderna show that just one dose of either company’s vaccine could be 50 percent to 80 percent effective, but that immunity doesn’t happen immediately. In clinical trials, efficacy rates close to 80 percent were only reported two weeks after the first doses were administered.

Flynn explains that it would still take a second shot to surpass the 90 percent efficacy reported by both drugmakers. Even after the booster shot, reaching near-full immunity could take seven days or more.

“And then as you get your booster, it boosts your immunity further, and about seven to 10 days after that, it’s felt you have your maximal immunity then,” Flynn said. “And on top of that, even once you’re protected, there’s still a feeling that you can carry the virus for a shorter amount of time and spread it.”

Flynn echoed Harmon’s message that the vaccine is effective but stressed that even those who are vaccinated should still follow safety precautions.

“This is why it’s vital to still wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance even after you just got your vaccine because you are not protected for a little bit of time,” he said.

Flynn clarified that people will not get COVID-19 from the vaccines currently approved because they don’t contain the virus; they use messenger RNA to teach your body to fight infection.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can start tracking your stimulus payment this week
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shuts door on $2,000 relief
Penny M. Coffey, 61, of Barren County is arrested on drug and other drug related charges.
Glasgow woman arrested on drugs charges following search
“There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote,” Adams said
30,000+ dead Kentuckians removed from voter rolls
Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and...
Man awaiting trial for murder charges dies from Covid-19

Latest News

Tracking continued showers for New Year's Eve morning and later tonight!
Tracking showers and cool conditions for New Year's Eve!
2 positive cases of COVID-19 at Bowling Green High School, 6 people in quarantine
Bowling Green City Schools returns to NTI next week, what you need to know about meal pickup
Doctor Explains Vaccine Efficacy Misconception
Doctor Explains Vaccine Efficacy Misconception
Butler County Invests in Air Purifying System
Butler County Invests in Air Purifying System
Pregnant During a Pandemic
Pregnant During a Pandemic