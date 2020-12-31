Opportunities to support WKU Athletics through the pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The COVID-19 pandemic means fewer fans in the stands at E.A. Diddle Arena this college basketball season, but you can still be there in spirit. Fans can purchase cutouts here that benefit the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation Tops Together Recovery Fund. The fund is set up to help provide emergency philanthropic support to WKU Athletics to offset COVID-19 related economic challenges. You can upload a photo of yourself, a friend, relative and even your pet to be in Diddle Arena all season long. Each cutout costs $65 and you will have the option to keep it when the season is over.

Logan Locke, Assistant Director of Marketing for WKU Athletics, says staff and student-athletes are being tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis and the program is taking proper precautions on game day.

Single game tickets are available here. Games are streamed live on Stadium and air locally on WKU PBS.

