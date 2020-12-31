Simpson County Welcome Center now open

SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear announcing the official grand opening of a new welcome center near Franklin, Kentucky at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

According to the press release the new welcome center is a Federal style building featuring traditional red brick complemented with stone trim, expansive front porches with comfortable bench seating, and rocking chairs set ready to welcome road-weary travelers.

The newly designed center is ADA compliant and features expanded restroom capacity, including the option of family-friendly facilities favored by those traveling with small children. Visitors will find a variety of vending options at the new center as well as ecofriendly drinking fountains designed to accommodate refillable water bottles.

The center closed in January 2020 for demolition and construction of the new facility, which includes enhanced safety features, high-mast lighting and expanded commercial parking. The center is expected to welcome nearly 60,000-70,000 visitors annually.

