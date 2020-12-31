Advertisement

Wisconsin health system: Worker deliberately spoiled vaccine

Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin health system said Wednesday that 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine that had to be discarded after they were left unrefrigerated now appear to have been deliberately spoiled by an employee.

Aurora Medical Center first reported on the spoiled doses on Saturday and said they had been accidentally left out overnight by an employee at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton.

In a statement late Wednesday, Aurora said the employee involved “today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.”

Aurora’s statement said they had fired the employee and referred the matter to authorities for further investigation.

Their statement said nothing about a possible motive for the action.

