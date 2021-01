MONROE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Monroe County Health Department, there were six additional cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had 1,016 cases and 889 have recovered.

There are currently 101 active cases in Monroe County.

26 people have died from COVID-19.

