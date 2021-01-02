Muhlenberg County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine and case update

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to the Muhlenberg County Health Department, there were 11 additional cases of COVID-19 and two new COVID-19 related deaths reported Monday.

The current number of total coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg county is 2,392, and the Muhlenberg County Health Department is managing 210 active cases of COVID-19.

Muhlenberg County has had 2,129 people recovered.

43 people have died from COVID-19.

Also, the Muhlenberg County Health Department is currently finishing phase 1A (health care workers, first responders) and in the process of transitioning to Phase 1B (age 70+) vaccinations.

Currently, the health department has filled all the available slots for the vaccine at this time.

The health department and their community partners receive more vaccine, appointments slots will be opened and either the health department or a community partner will call to schedule appointments in the order they were received.

If you are a phase 1A or 1B individual who lives in Muhlenberg County call 270-608-4811 for an appointment.

Anyone who leaves a message at 270-608- 4811 will be called back as soon as possible.

The MCHD is currently unaware of when they will receive more vaccine and the next available appointment date but rest assured that they will call and schedule from the waiting list once vaccine is available.

Also, the MCHD is aware that it has been stated by some media outlets that those age 65+ should receive their vaccine, however they are still working on vaccinating health care workers, first responders and age 70+.

Phase 1C will potentially be available in March, and the MCHD will post more information on their Facebook page as it becomes available.

