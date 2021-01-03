Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

On the first Sunday of every month, Hughes and Coleman will choose a previously recognized Hometown Hero to receive a $500 check for their favorite charity or organization, honoring them as the Hughes and Coleman Hero of the Month.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Magnolia!

Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes whether that be big or small, size doesn’t matter but what matters is their impact on others.

“So I got Magnolia right at two years ago. She was given to me by a family in Logan County, Kentucky and now she comes to work every day with us. She sees kiddos when I meet with them, she will sit down with us and meet with them too before and after their interviews that they have here and before and after the medical exams that they have here,” said Heather Stockstill, Magnolia’s owner, and Child Advocate.

Magnolia might be small but she plays a big role in bringing joy to those who go to the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center. Whether that be sitting with children or bringing a smile to law enforcement officers and social workers, everyone loves her.

“I think that Magnolia has brought about a presence of joy to the kids to the staff to our community partners. We don’t have a lot of that here when it comes to our subject matter. Having her here and having kids walk in that may come here on an ongoing basis and being able to see her and ask about her has made a situation that is not always so happy has brought a lot of life to our center,” said Chrisie Sherrard, Assistant Director, and Child Advocate.

While Magnolia might not be aware of the impact she has made, she does have the power to brighten someone’s day by just simply wagging her tail.

“The kids love it. We have had a few kids who have been super excited. Last week we saw a kid in the foster care system and she was super excited when she got to see Magnolia. She said that she hadn’t seen a dog in so long and she almost cried and she didn’t want to leave because there was a dog here,” added Stockstill.

For Magnolia’s ability to bring joy and comfort to all of those around her we honor her as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“There are lots of people that love Magnolia, including law enforcement officers and social workers. She just brings a little bit of light into our day,” added Stockstill.

