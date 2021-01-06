Alert: Scammers posing as Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office swindle woman out of $1,500

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - They call claiming to be with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, using apps or software that makes the caller ID appear to be a number from police.

“So what we see at times is they are able to spoof numbers, numbers are able to look legitimate but when you call it back it doesn’t go to the sheriff’s office,” said Warren County Sheriff, Brett Hightower.

Bowling Green attorney Phil Kimbel says one of his clients received a call from someone impersonating the WCSO, claiming his client needed to pay off fees from missing a court date about a warrant. The scammer asked the victim to pay in gift cards.

“They will try to isolate people to keep them from talking to an attorney, keep them from talking to anyone in law enforcement. Their whole goal is to take your money before you realize what has even happened. The caution that I would give folks is, don’t be afraid to talk to your attorney. Don’t be afraid to call the sheriff’s department yourself to confirm it. You’ll find out that it is a scam and you’ll tell the people to take a hike,” said Kimbel.

“You see this nationally, you see this locally,” said Hightower. “The WCSO is never going to call you and tell you to pay over the phone or give us gift cards, or we only take cash. We are never going to do that. We typically don’t call we are going to send one of our employees out to serve you.”

Hightower says if you ever have questions about the legitimacy of a phone call, don’t hesitate to call the sheriff’s office directly.

