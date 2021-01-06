Doris Thomas retiring from Med Center Health after 35 years

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Doris Thomas has worked for Med Center Health for more than 30 years and she told 13 news this week will be her last.

“I will tell you it has been a very tough decision and I actually have thought about it two to three years ago. I was really thinking about it but then just decided that I did not want to retire and I just feel like it is time for me to do that now,” said Doris Thomas, Vice President of the Med Center Health Foundation.

Thomas is known for her heavy involvement with the Med Center Health 10K Classic and her involvement with the Annual Med Center Health Charity Ball.

“Over the years I have managed several different areas, but for the majority of the time that I have been here, which is at least over 30 years, I have overseen the marketing functions and the community outreach programs, as well as being a spokesperson for our corporation and for the last 20 years, added our foundation to that,” said Thomas.

Thomas said one of her greatest accomplishments through the years was the creation of the Medical Center Health Foundation.

“Probably what moves to the top of my list is our foundation which was started in 2000. I always felt that a foundation for our organization would be very beneficial and it certainly has been,” said Thomas.

Thomas’s last day is Friday. She said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and her grandchildren.

