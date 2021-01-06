Advertisement

Gov. Beshear delays 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.,...
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement Wednesday about the decision to delay the State of the Commonwealth Address:

“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation.” – Gov. Andy Beshear

You can watch Gov. Beshear’s statement on the unfolding events at the United State Capitol here.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

