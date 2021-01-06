Gov. Beshear delays 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement Wednesday about the decision to delay the State of the Commonwealth Address:

“Based on the events at our nation’s Capitol, the Senate President, Speaker of the House and I have jointly agreed to delay the joint session for the State of the Commonwealth and the Budget address to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 7. We all recognize the gravity of this situation.” – Gov. Andy Beshear

You can watch Gov. Beshear’s statement on the unfolding events at the United State Capitol here.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.