Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced the highest-ever daily report of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and the highest positivity rate since May 5.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor reported 5,742 new cases of the virus and 34 deaths.

Warren County was among the counties with the highest number of new cases with 238.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-6-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 1-6-2021(WBKO)

Deaths included a 79-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Monroe County and a 69-year-old man from Ohio County. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
Warren County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday morning’s fatal ATV crash
A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
3 more die during Capitol Hill riot
Erika Shields will be taking over from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Yvette...
Shots fired in downtown Louisville as protesters condemn new LMPD chief

Latest News

The Green River Ferry has resumed service after being closed for a renovation project.
Mammoth Cave Ferry reopens
Governor Andy Beshear delivers state of address
Gov. Beshear delivers State of the Commonwealth
U.S. Capitol Protest
Experts: WKU Dr’s of Political Science weigh-in on Capitol protests
Light showers flying through the area tonight
Light showers to sprinkle the area tonight
Kentucky Legislature
Bill that protects schools, businesses from another shutdown passes in Ky. House