Gov. Beshear reports record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Wednesday on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced the highest-ever daily report of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth and the highest positivity rate since May 5.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” said Gov. Beshear.

The governor reported 5,742 new cases of the virus and 34 deaths.

Warren County was among the counties with the highest number of new cases with 238.

Kentucky COVID Facts 1-6-2021 (WBKO)

Deaths included a 79-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man from Monroe County and a 69-year-old man from Ohio County. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Wednesday, click here.

