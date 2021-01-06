Green River District Health Department reports 48 additional cases and two deaths in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported 190 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 71 in Daviess County, 18 in Hancock County, 31 in Henderson County, 7 in McLean County, 48 in Ohio County, two in Union County, and 13 in Webster County.

The COVID-19 related deaths were four residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County and two residents of Ohio County.

There have been 13,609 reported COVID-19 cases in the district, the district-wide total of recovered cases is 10,209, 44 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 660 have required hospitalization. There have been 242 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

“Practice the three “W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. It is important to protect yourself and those around you,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “This is crucial when interacting with anyone outside of your household, including friends, extended family, coworkers, and in public settings. Do not host or attend gatherings of any kind. Leaders of organizations like churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to lead by example and make wise decisions to protect those for whom you are responsible.”

The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be pre-registered to be tested.

