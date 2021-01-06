Advertisement

Jim DeCesare named to Southern Economic Development Council’s Board of Directors

Jim Decesare
Jim Decesare(JD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC), the oldest and largest regional economic development association in North America, is pleased to announce Jim DeCesare (Bowling Green, KY) as the Kentucky Director to serve on the SEDC Board of Directors. The state director will serve a two-year term on SEDC’s board. Jim is the Business Development Manager at Kelley Construction in Louisville, KY.

The Southern Economic Development Council is a 900+ member nonprofit organization composed of a broad cross-section of active and influential industrial and economic developers from business and industry, utilities, transportation, financial and education institutions, chambers of commerce, and local, regional, and state development agencies. “As a professional association, our main goal is to provide tangible benefits to our members, allowing them to advance the economic prosperity of the area they serve. Jim will be a great asset in helping us achieve this goal,” stated Bob Helton, SEDC Chairman for 2021.

