Kentucky lawmakers convene amid COVID-19 challenges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are flexing their political muscle with the start of the legislature.

They promoted legislation Tuesday to scale back the Democratic governor’s emergency powers.

A House committee advanced a bill to give the state’s anti-abortion attorney general new authority to regulate abortion clinics.

The session opens amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have safeguards in place, with lawmakers required to wear masks in the House and Senate chambers.

The state budget and virus-related issues are likely to dominate a packed agenda. Republicans bolstered their supermajorities in last year’s election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.