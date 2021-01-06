Kentucky lawmakers convene amid COVID-19 challenges
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are flexing their political muscle with the start of the legislature.
They promoted legislation Tuesday to scale back the Democratic governor’s emergency powers.
A House committee advanced a bill to give the state’s anti-abortion attorney general new authority to regulate abortion clinics.
The session opens amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have safeguards in place, with lawmakers required to wear masks in the House and Senate chambers.
The state budget and virus-related issues are likely to dominate a packed agenda. Republicans bolstered their supermajorities in last year’s election.
