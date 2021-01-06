Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers convene amid COVID-19 challenges

Frankfort State Capitol
Frankfort State Capitol(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky are flexing their political muscle with the start of the legislature.

They promoted legislation Tuesday to scale back the Democratic governor’s emergency powers.

A House committee advanced a bill to give the state’s anti-abortion attorney general new authority to regulate abortion clinics.

The session opens amid the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have safeguards in place, with lawmakers required to wear masks in the House and Senate chambers.

The state budget and virus-related issues are likely to dominate a packed agenda. Republicans bolstered their supermajorities in last year’s election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
Warren County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday morning’s fatal ATV crash
A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
3 more die during Capitol Hill riot
Erika Shields will be taking over from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Yvette...
Shots fired in downtown Louisville as protesters condemn new LMPD chief
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Latest News

A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
3 more die during Capitol Hill riot
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offered a clear rebuke of the efforts to...
Mitch McConnell votes ‘to respect the people’s decision’
Newly elected BG city commission officially meets for the first time
Newly elected BG city commission officially meets for the first time
Guthrie discusses vaccine and election results
Guthrie on vaccines and election results