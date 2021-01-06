Kentucky lawmakers condemn violence at US Capitol protest

(WBKO) - Kentucky officials and lawmakers reacted Wednesday to protests in the U.S. Capitol supporting President Donald Trump.

Gov. Andy Beshear released a video statement, saying “domestic terrorists have stormed and infiltrated our U.S. Capitol building:”

A statement from Gov. Beshear on the events unfolding at the United States Capitol: pic.twitter.com/C4mDMluauu — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 6, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul:

“Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it.”

Rep. James Comer:

“The outrageous rioting and violence taking place at the Capitol Building is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a nation of law and order. Mob violence is wrong regardless of political affiliation.”

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams:

“The reason we have elections is so we don’t have what we see today - madness and mob rule. I pray for the safety of all members of Congress, staff and Capitol Police.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky issued the following statement condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol:

“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our Democracy. The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

Attorney General Daniel Cameron:

“What is happening on Capitol Hill today is despicable, and I condemn it. We are a country founded on the rule of law. Concerns and grievances are addressed through the political process and through peaceful protests, not violence and anarchy. This must stop.”

The White House reported Wednesday afternoon the National Guard and federal police were en route to the Capitol to assist in ending the occupation by Trump supporters.

