Police arrest Bowling Green man on child sex charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green police arrested 23-year-old Ondrico Kirby Wednesday. Kirby, of Bowling Green, is charged with unlawful use of electronic means to procure a minor to engage in sexual activities. Police say they charged him after an inappropriate conversation with a minor. Kirby was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Police believe others may have messages from Kirby and ask that you call 270-393-4244, if you have any information.

