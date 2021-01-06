The cold continues through this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Its another cold one for south central Kentucky! Temperatures today were in the low 40s for highs, and it looks to remain that way for the rest of this week as we have a cold front moving into the area the next few days. Tonight, temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s, and it is about to get a little colder by the weekend.

Thursday, temperatures will once again reach into the low 40s for a high, but the chance of showers looks to arrive towards the afternoon and evening hours. The deepest moisture with this system will stay to our south. However, cold temperature could support light rain mixed with light snow, but no accumulation is expected from this weak system. Friday we dry out with mostly cloudy skies into Saturday. Highs will mainly stay into the low 40s, but lows will cool down to the mid 20s. Sunday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, but temps will stay in the low 40s. Monday into Wednesday, an interval of cloudiness, but temperatures will remain in low 40s for the high and upper 20s for the lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Few Rain/Snow Showers Possible Late. High 44, Low 30, winds NE-8

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Cooler. High 41, Low 26, winds N-9

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler. High 40, Low 24, winds N-6

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 72 (1946)

Record Low: -12 (1884)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.24″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

