Watch: Demolition of Barnes Campbell Hall on WKU campus in progress

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The demolition of Barnes Campbell Hall got underway Wednesday morning.

The removal of the building will allow for the completion of the First Year Village living-learning complex. The complex encapsulates all the current residence halls on the south end of campus and includes two new pod-style residence halls.

“I had mixed emotions because that was the first dorm I lived in. I lived in three total, but that was my very first one. It was the one that I felt like I really kind of kind of grew up in just because it was so such a difference going from living at home to living on campus. So I definitely mixed emotions. I’ll miss it and I’ll miss seeing it,” said former resident, Ryan Dearbone.

“We’re really excited about a lot of the progress that’s being made right now and kind of reinventing WKU and just excited about you know what that means for current students and what that means for our ability to be able to attract in new students in the future,” said Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement, Dr. Mike Reagle.

“Whether the buildings are still standing or not. You can look back and say I remember my time living there. I remember all the memories and all the the great times we had laughing and cutting up and growing up there. I think that’s gonna be the lasting legacy of Barnes Campbell,” said Dearbone.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Watch demolition progress below:

