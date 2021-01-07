Advertisement

3 more die during Capitol Hill riot

A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Four people died as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the U.S. Capitol. Washington, D.C.

Police Chief Robert Contee said the dead on Wednesday included a woman who was shot by the U.S. Capitol Police, as well as three others who died in “medical emergencies.” Police said both law enforcement and Trump supporters deployed chemical irritants during the hours long occupation of the Capitol building before it was cleared Wednesday evening by law enforcement.

The woman was shot earlier Wednesday as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died.

