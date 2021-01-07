A cool and cloudy Thursday as showers develop late

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The forecast trend continues with regards to more clouds and cool conditions in the region! However, warmer conditions are in the 7 day forecast for south-central Kentucky!

A few isolated rain/snow showers are possible in Green County, Kentucky but otherwise cloudy skies and cool conditions! (WBKO)

Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies as east-northeast winds between 5-15 mph will keep things cool with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Bands of rain/snow will begin to move into the region from the south as a low pressure system off towards Mississippi begins to move eastward. Shower chances are possible through Friday morning and could even mix with some light snow. However, we don’t expect much in the way of moisture as total precipitation (rain and snow) amounts will likely be less than a tenth of an inch. If any accumulations develop, it would be nothing more than a dusting at best on elevated surfaces by Friday morning. Friday will be noticeably cooler as highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s; and clouds will still stick around through the end of the week! The weekend will also see continued cloud cover along with high temps only in the low 40s.

Monday will see more cloud cover as highs will rise into the mid-to-low 40s with stray showers possible. By Tuesday, shower chances decrease as skies will become partly to mostly cloudy skies and similar temperatures compared to Monday. By the middle of the week, temperatures will finally be normal again as skies will have a mix of sun and clouds! Looking ahead to the middle of the month, we can expect temperatures to be near-normal as conditions look to stay drier than normal in the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy with isolated showers possible. High 42. Low 30. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Flurries possible. High 41. Low 26. Winds N at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38. Low 24. Winds NW at 6 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 72 (1907)

Record Low Today: -11 (1912)

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Matter: 47)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 44

Yesterday’s Low: 26

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.24″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.24″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

