A.G. Office investigation results in re-arrest of Louisville man for additional human trafficking charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced today that an investigation led by his Department of Criminal Investigations resulted in the re-arrest of a Louisville man for new human trafficking charges.

In June of last year, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Investigation Unit charged Christopher M. Bauda, age 34, with human trafficking of a minor less than 18 years of age (Class B felony), promoting a sexual performance by a minor (Class C felony), and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor for sexual purposes (Class D felony).

Because of an ongoing investigation, an arrest warrant for Bauda was obtained for additional human trafficking charges.

On January 2, 2021, the Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Bauda for human trafficking of a minor less than 18 years of age for commercial sex (Class B felony), prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sexual purposes (Class D felony), and two counts of unlawful transactions with a minor in the first degree (Class C felony).

They have learned Bauda may have trafficked other victims.

DCI’s investigation remains ongoing.

They urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Investigation Unit at (502) 696-5369.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.