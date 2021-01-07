Area lawmakers Brett Guthrie and James Comer comment on the events at the U.S. Capitol

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressmen James Comer of the 1st District and Brett Guthrie of the 2nd District in the House of Representative have taken to social media to renounce the actions of those who raided the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Rioters were able to breach the walls of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, breaking glass and destroying property in direct protest of Congress attempting to certify votes of the Electoral College.

Guthrie tweeting the following statement after protesters breached the building:

My staff & I are safe & following the instructions of Capitol Police. I’m thankful for our brave Capitol Police & upset to see them harmed. We all have the right to protest, but breaking into the Capitol & committing violence is not protesting. It's rioting & is unacceptable. — Rep. Brett Guthrie (@RepGuthrie) January 6, 2021

James Comer also taking to social media:

The outrageous rioting and violence taking place at the Capitol Building is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a nation of law and order. Mob violence is wrong regardless of political affiliation. — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 6, 2021

Just before 3AM CST, Congress certified the results of the Electoral College, after reconvening once it was deemed safe.

Comer and Guthrie were also among two of only a handful of House GOPers to back certifying election results from contested states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania.

