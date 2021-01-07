Advertisement

Area lawmakers Brett Guthrie and James Comer comment on the events at the U.S. Capitol

Papers are strewn in an office building at the U.S. Capitol after rioters ransacked the...
Papers are strewn in an office building at the U.S. Capitol after rioters ransacked the building on Wednesday.(Source: CNN)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressmen James Comer of the 1st District and Brett Guthrie of the 2nd District in the House of Representative have taken to social media to renounce the actions of those who raided the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Rioters were able to breach the walls of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, breaking glass and destroying property in direct protest of Congress attempting to certify votes of the Electoral College.

Guthrie tweeting the following statement after protesters breached the building:

James Comer also taking to social media:

Just before 3AM CST, Congress certified the results of the Electoral College, after reconvening once it was deemed safe.

Comer and Guthrie were also among two of only a handful of House GOPers to back certifying election results from contested states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania.

