Ball announces new aluminum end manufacturing facility in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Ball Corporation has chosen Bowling Green as its new aluminum end manufacturing facility.

The facility is scheduled to begin production in early-2022, and after a multi-year expansion will create 200 manufacturing jobs.

“As we enter the new year, we will continue to focus our economic development efforts on sustained job and wage growth across the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “This announcement of Ball Corp.’s new aluminum end facility in Warren County creating nearly 200 high-wage jobs is a major step toward securing a better future for Kentuckians. I want to thank Ball for this commitment to the workforce in and around Warren County, and I look forward to the company becoming part of Team Kentucky.”

“Our new Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility will provide aluminum end supply to Ball’s expanding North American network of beverage can manufacturing plants,” said Colin Gillis, President, Ball beverage packaging, North & Central America. “Bowling Green will join our industry-leading network of more than 20 North American plants, including two new beverage can manufacturing plants currently under construction in Glendale, Arizona, and Pittston, Pennsylvania, scheduled to start up in early- and mid-2021, respectively. These investments will align our end production with our beverage can capacity investments, and are supported by numerous long-term customer contracts to serve the unprecedented demand for sustainable aluminum packaging while furthering Ball’s Drive for 10 vision for long-term success.”

Ball’s 500,000-square-foot facility in the Transpark will be the first tenant in the recently acquired 300 acres by the City of Bowling Green and Warren County through the ITA.

“Job creation of this magnitude by manufacturers is an investment in the future of the people of Warren County,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “I am excited to add Ball to our business community and to support Ball’s continued success here.”

Ball is the largest attraction project the South Central Kentucky region has seen since 2004.

“This amazing project will have an enormous economic impact in South Central Kentucky,” said Ron Bunch, President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “We are grateful to Ball not only for investing in our economy after several months of site considerations in multiple states, but also for bringing great jobs and future opportunities to our community.”

“Ball has a strong reputation all over the world, and we are proud to welcome them to our community,” said Bowling Green Mayor, Todd Alcott. “I am certain they will find continued success and a strong workforce here in Bowling Green.”

