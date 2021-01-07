Bill that protects schools, businesses from another shutdown passes in Ky. House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Before Governor Beshear held his State of the Commonwealth speech, a bill that would take back some of his power passed in the GOP-led House.

In 2020, Governor Beshear passed executive orders that forced schools, indoor dining services, and other businesses to close.

On day two of their legislative session, lawmakers got right to work, passing House Bill 1.

The bill would allow schools, businesses, organizations, and churches to remain open as long as CDC guidelines are met.

“For a small business owner. A lot of times, it’s their only income, so you shut them down. their employees are out of work the owners out of work,” said Representative Bart Rowland.

Bill Sponsor Rowland of Tompkinsville says the shutdowns due to the pandemic hurt small businesses more than it helped.

“All summer long, the business community, especially the restaurants, and some of the retail stores have been begging for just clear guidance and-- ‘to let us operate we know how to operate safely. Let us do it. They’ll shut us down again.’ And this is our attempt to just reassure them, that that will happen a third time.”

Meanwhile, Representative Patti Minter of the 20th District opposes the bill and questioned if it was even constitutional.

“This is not going to stand up in court because this is a separation of powers issue. The governor does have that power under the Kentucky Constitution, whether or not people agree with him,” said Minter in regards to Beshear’s executive orders.

She added that passing it would actually enact more strict guidelines on small businesses.

“This bill that was passed today would have the CDC guidelines govern,” said Minter. “Which will possibly be changing in two weeks when the new administration comes in. So we passed something that we could wait until February to pass and we would have actually known what the guidelines would look like.”

House Republican leadership rammed through their first slate of priority bills today and their top goal is crystal... Posted by State Representative Patti Minter on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Minter also said that House members didn’t get enough time with the bill which was another reason she voted no.

“This is the first time that we have ever revised the rules to allow a bill to be heard in committee one day posted,” explained Minter. “And then you vote on it less than 24 hours later. Again, I think that people need to have an opportunity to let us know what they’re thinking.”

The bill on the floor today passed with a 70-23 vote, but lawmakers in support of the bill are prepared for Beshear’s possible veto.

“But with 75 members in the Republican House caucus now, this being priority legislation, even if that did happen, we’re prepared. And we’ve already talked about it. And if we have to, hopefully, we don’t. But if we have to, we certainly are prepared to override that veto,” said Rowland.

Visitation at long-term care facilities is also included in this bill, which would allow residents to welcome back visitors if done in a safe manner, and would be optional for each facility.

“I’ve heard from nursing home administrators and employees about how important it is to allow those elders, the visit, to have visitors under the circumstances. It helps with emotional and physical well-being,” said Rowland. “They [administrators] tell me a lot of times, those elders may just give up, not work to get better if they can’t see those family members.”

Minter said allowing visitors in long-term care facilities during a pandemic is dangerous for a number of health reasons, but also cited concern for waiving the facility’s right of liability.

“It’s not right to have people waive their right to sue. If something happens to you, as a result of other people not taking care and not being cautious,” said Minter.

After passing today in the House, the bill now goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.