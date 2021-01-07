Advertisement

COVID-19 related death reported in Allen County

Allen County now has had a total of 1291 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Allen County Health Department, the community has lost another citizen with contributing factors of COVID-19.

Officials said Allen County was still in the Red Zone for cases of the virus, and requested the public’s assistance to sustain the current level or to drop it by following a few steps:

  • Be vigilant
  • wear a mask in public
  • Maintain social distance
  • Wash/sanitize hands frequently
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • If you are sick, stay home from work, school, or other activities and if having any COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical care, and testing is encouraged for anyone who is symptomatic.

The Allen County Health Department also reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Allen County Thursday. The Health Department is contacting the patients and the persons who may have been in contact with the individuals and advising them of the self-isolation requirements within the next 48 hours.

According to ACHD, Allen County has had a total of 1291 cases reported to date since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March. Currently 1130 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 142 active cases in quarantine either at home or hospitalized, and 19 deaths. Officials said contact tracers are following 185 contacts Thursday in addition to the active cases. As of Thursday morning, there were 14 pending tests reported with the Allen County partners: Agape Health, TJ Health- Scottsville, and Medical Center-Scottsville, not including any tests performed outside of Allen County.

