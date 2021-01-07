Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Motor Scooter

By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place at the Bowling Green Towers the night of December 16, 2020. Authorities say an unknown subject stole a gas powered motor scooter that was parked outside the Towers.

The scooter is described as a green and black Bintelli Beast with a storage compartment attached to the rear.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
Warren County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Victim identified in Sunday morning’s fatal ATV crash
A person on a stretcher is placed in an ambulance outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
3 more die during Capitol Hill riot
Erika Shields will be taking over from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Yvette...
Shots fired in downtown Louisville as protesters condemn new LMPD chief
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Latest News

Dalmetrius Hampton
Russellville man arrested for having a stolen gun after running from police
Robert D. Wilson, 50 of Bowling Green is arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday in Simpson Co.
Simpson Co. traffic stop leads to arrest of Bowling Green man on slew of charges
Man arrested again on human trafficking charges after investigation by Attorney General Daniel...
A.G. Office investigation results in re-arrest of Louisville man for additional human trafficking charges
Ondrico Kirby
Police arrest Bowling Green man on child sex charges