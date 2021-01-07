Crime Stoppers: Stolen Motor Scooter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating a theft that took place at the Bowling Green Towers the night of December 16, 2020. Authorities say an unknown subject stole a gas powered motor scooter that was parked outside the Towers.

The scooter is described as a green and black Bintelli Beast with a storage compartment attached to the rear.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE. Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.