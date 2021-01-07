Georgia runoff victories to change McConnell from Majority to Minority Leader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eyes were on Georgia the past few days for its U.S. Senate runoff races.

The associated press has declared both democrats will take the seats of two republicans.

Following the declared winners of the Georgia runoffs, Democrats will now hold a majority in the Senate. When certified, Senator Mitch McConnell’s title will be switching to Senate Minority Leader.

“He (McConnell) still got having a measure of power, what the difference is going to be is he can’t dictate the agenda now,” said Dr. Joel Turner, Political Science Professor at WKU.

The biggest power that Senator McConnell exercises as majority leader is deciding what issues are going to be voted on by the Senate.

“His strongest power has been the ability to slow down or delay or simply just not respond to legislation that was passed by a democratically controlled House-- he loses that power,” said Dr. Jeff Budziak, also a Political Science Professor at WKU.

However, even with Democrats controlling the Senate, it’s not going to be by a large margin.

“This is the slimmest majority you can possibly have,” explained Dr. Turner. “So I mean, there’s still going to be an element of power, there’s going to be an element of negotiations.”

In the first COVID relief package, McConnell said he worked to specifically target Kentucky within the bill.

“If he wants to affirmatively get things for Kentucky, he now has to do that through the democratic leadership,” said Dr. Budziak. “And that’s a really big change from what he’s accustomed to.”

Regardless of McConnell’s majority or minority status, he will still hold power in some shape and form.

“I mean, the state still is going to benefit from having Senator McConnell there, it’s just the benefit is not going to be the same as having him being a majority leader,” said Dr. Turner.

There’s a number of theories behind republicans losing in Georgia. One, the fact that McConnell blocked even a vote for the increased stimulus check. The other is President Trump’s continued rhetoric for voter fraud, which analysts say could have turned some people off.

