Gov. Beshear: More than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in two days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth’s second-highest daily report on Thursday.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,911 new cases, 37 new deaths, and 11.9% positivity rate. The total deaths for the state are 2,843. Currently 1,744 people are hospitalized, 424 are in the ICU and 217 are on a ventilator.

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton, Morgan and Boone. Each of these counties reported 150 or more new cases.

Wednesday’s report was the highest-ever and the state’s highest positivity rate since May 5.

“We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have to have the tools to fight back.

He added: “Wear your masks all the time when you are indoors and there is anybody else there who is from outside your household. At this point, do it for your own safety. That’s what we need to do to get through these next couple months. Over the last two days, we have vaccinated 32,524 Kentuckians. We are ready to defeat this virus and we need to make sure we protect our people while we do.”

