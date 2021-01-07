Advertisement

Guthrie, Comer vote in favor of certifying the election results in Pennsylvania, Arizona

Reps. Comer and Guthrie
Reps. Comer and Guthrie(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean and Marisa Williams
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 1st and 2nd Districts Representatives James Comer and Brett Guthrie were two of 83 House GOPers to vote in favor of certifying Arizona election results, and among 64 who voted in favor of certifying results in Pennsylvania. Votes took place late overnight and into the early morning Thursday.

Arizona was the first of several states facing objections as Congress took an alphabetical reading of the election results.

Congressman Brett Guthrie has shared the following statement to his Facebook and other social media saying, “Congress has no authority to reject these votes.”

“My duty to the Constitution is the same today as a Member of Congress as it was when I was a new cadet at West Point, and today I believe I upheld my duty to the Constitution.”

(story continues after post)

I took my first oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution when I was 19 years old as cadet at West Point....

Posted by Congressman Brett Guthrie on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Guthrie also citing this portion of the 12 Amendment on his website following his statement:

The Electors shall meet in their respective states and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President, one of whom, at least, shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves; they shall name in their ballots the person voted for as President, and in distinct ballots the person voted for as Vice-President, and they shall make distinct lists of all persons voted for as President, and of all persons voted for as Vice-President, and of the number of votes for each, which lists they shall sign and certify, and transmit sealed to the seat of the government of the United States, directed to the President of the Senate;–the President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted;–The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President…

1st District Representative James Comer was also among the 83 GOP representatives that voted in favor to certify election results in Arizona, and among 64 who voted in favor of certifying results in Pennsylvania but has not issued any public statements regarding his reasoning.

