Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s judiciary says it has issued an arrest warrant for outgoing President Donald Trump in connection with the killing of an Iranian general and a powerful Iraqi militia leader last year.

The warrant was issued by a judge in Baghdad’s investigative court tasked with probing the Washington-directed drone strike that killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the court’s media office said.

The two were killed outside the capital’s airport last January.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy leader of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group composed of an array of militias, including Iran-backed groups, formed to fight the Islamic State group.

