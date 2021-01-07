Light showers to sprinkle the area tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, a possibility of showers is forecasted tonight as a low pressure system skirts the southern half of the United States. It is possible we may see some rain mixed with snow, but the chilly air will remain. We’re not expecting any substantial accumulation from this system. Temperatures tonight are forecasted to remain around the low 30s, while tomorrow we expect mostly cloudy skies with a high around 41.

Saturday to Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around the upper 30s to low 40s for a high, while evening lows will remain in the mid 20′s. Monday, a slight chance of precipitation is possible, but it will remain mostly cloudy through the day. Monday’s high is likely to be in the low 40s, while evening lows are forecasted to be in the upper 20′s. Tuesday to Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s for a high and upper 20s for a low. Thursday, temperatures get a little warmer with highs in the low 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Bit Cooler. High 41, Low 26, winds N-9

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler. High 40, Low 24, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, a Bit Warmer. High 41, Low 26, winds N-3

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 44

Today’s Low: 26

Normal High: 45

Normal Low: 26

Record High: 72 (1946)

Record Low: -12 (1884)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.24″)

Yearly Precip: 0.48″ (-0.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

Today’s Sunset: 4:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 53)

