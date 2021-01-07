Malchow Orthodontic Endowment Fund Established

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health Foundation announced today the establishment of the Malchow Orthodontic Endowment Fund.

The fund, made possible through a $1 million donation by retired Bowling Green orthodontist Glenn Malchow, DMD, makes available quality orthodontic care for children of families with financial need residing in Warren and surrounding counties.

Services will be provided by licensed orthodontists who maintain their principal office and place of practice in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This is the largest one-time gift in the history of the Foundation.

The funding provided in this endowment will be used for an entire treatment plan of orthodontic care, including braces, for eligible patients.

Med Center Health Foundation, specifically The Dental Clinic, will finalize a negotiated fee that is discounted from typical pricing for treatment plans for most local orthodontists.

Dr. Malchow is a well-known orthodontist from Franklin, Ky., who practiced in Bowling Green for many years. “I have seen the need in our community first-hand,” Dr. Malchow said. “Giving children a good start for their dental care is incredibly important for their overall health. Bowling Green has been good to me and I want to give back by helping the children who need help the most.”

“Orthodontic services are expensive,” said Josh Phillips, DMD, with The Dental Clinic. “Putting braces on a child’s teeth is a costly investment for any family, but for families who suffer with financial hardship, orthodontics can be out of reach. While we target basic oral care for children at The Dental Clinic, we are excited for the opportunity to connect kids who have orthodontic need with that care through the resources available with this generous endowment.”

“We are so appreciative of Dr. Malchow’s kindness and generosity,” said Doris Thomas, Vice President of Development for Med Center Health. “This donation, in the midst of a global pandemic, speaks to his philanthropic spirit. The establishment of this endowment will provide a brighter future for many children. We are honored and grateful to be entering this partnership as we move into the new year.”

For more information about Med Center Health Foundation, visit MCHealth.Foundation.

