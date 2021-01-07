Med Center Health opens vaccine administration site for healthcare workers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As COVID-19 vaccines continue to arrive in Bowling Green, Med Center Health has received enough doses to start vaccinating all healthcare workers who wish to receive the shot.

“We’ve been getting in vaccines steadily over the last couple weeks, we’re trying to get them out as quickly as possible,” Chip Kraus, the public health services coordinator at the Barren River District Health Department, said.

Throughout the week, all healthcare workers in the region were invited to set up an appointment to receive Pfizer’s vaccine at the WKU Health Science Complex building at The Med Center.

“It’s just crazy, I can’t believe it is finally here,” Brooke Zarotny said. Zarotny works at the children’s crisis stabilization unit through Life Skills. She was relieved to finally be able to get the vaccine and not have to worry about spreading the virus to the children she works with.

“It’s good that we can get a vaccine to be safe so that while the kids are recovering and are in treatment for mental health, they don’t have to worry about COVID as another stressor while they are going through difficult times,” Zarotny said.

While Med Center Health hosted the event, several other medical and health entities across Bowling Green had workers volunteer to help administer the vaccines.

“Right now we’re working to get through the first responders and medical providers, and hopefully next week we’ll be able to move past the 1-a category and into the 1-b,” Kraus said.

Several employees of Graves Gilbert Clinic were also at the event to help administer the vaccine.

“It’s been a big community effort to get this done,” Debra Sowell said. Sowell is a retired pediatrician with Graves Gilbert Clinic.

The vaccine administration site will be open through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Healthcare workers who want to receive the vaccine and meet the state’s phase 1-a criteria can be scheduled for vaccination by emailing their full name, cell phone number, and the name of their healthcare employer or clinical education program to vaccine@mchealth.net.

