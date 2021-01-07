Mitch McConnell votes ‘to respect the people’s decision’

(WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., offered a clear rebuke of the efforts to overturn the presidential election that Democratic challenger Joe Biden won easily over Donald Trump.

McConnell warned some members of his party who are trying to undo the November result that doing so would “damage our republic forever.”

For two months, Trump has claimed, without evidence, that Biden won a fraudulent election, urging the House and Senate to keep that in mind Wednesday when certifying the result.

“If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a downward spiral,” McConnell said. “I will vote to respect the people’s decision.”

McConnell reminded Congress that this year’s electoral college margin was almost identical to what it was when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. He also said if the Biden win is overturned, “we’d never see the whole nation accept an election again.”

“The electoral college, which most of us ... have been defending for years, would cease to exist, leaving many of our states with no real say at all in choosing a president,” he said. “Every four years, there would be a scramble for power at any cost.”

As McConnell was addressing his fellow lawmakers Wednesday afternoon, large crowds were leaving a Trump rally nearby and gathering outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

“We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes, with a separate set of facts and separate realities, with nothing in common except our hostility towards each other and mistrust for the few national institutions that we all still share.”

