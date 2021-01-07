New book “The Soul of Purpose” looks at connection between spirituality, purpose, health

NEW YORK CITY, Ny. (WBKO) - After a particularly challenging year, you may be looking to make transformative change in your life. Jaya Jaya Myra, a best-selling author, motivational speaker and mind-body wellness expert has released her new book “The Soul of Purpose” which looks at the intersection of spirituality, purpose and health.

Jaya Jaya Myra said focusing on mental health is easier than many may think. She recommends eating foods that boost your mood by increasing dopamine and serotonin in the body, like dark chocolate, bananas, chia, flax, hemp and dairy products.

We also asked her about that elusive journey of finding purpose in life. She said focusing on your innate talents and past experiences can help bring your purpose into clearer focus. “Your experiences create meaning, even particularly the painful situations. When you combine your unique gifts and attributes with your life experience and the things that bring you meaning, you can really hone in onto things that are going to help you fulfill your purpose in life and feel great about what you’re doing.”

Jaya Jaya Myra said meditation can help relieve stress. She credits it as a natural remedy for her fibromyalgia. “By enabling yourself to quiet, you have a self-healing mechanism that will let your body just reset and heal on its own.”

Jaya Jaya Myra released her new book January 5. She hopes readers of “The Soul of Purpose” will better understand that purpose, joy and happiness facilitate better health outcomes.

