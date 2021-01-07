Advertisement

Police: Woman charged with arson, car theft in Scottsville

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman is facing nearly a dozen charges after a fire in Scottsville.

At 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities responded to a structure fire on Veterans Memorial Highway. An officer received information that the fire was potentially the result of arson.

According to Scottsville Police, witnesses told authorities they saw a car leave the scene before the fire.

The suspect, Christy Beth Jones of Scottsville was located and also in possession of a stolen car, firearm and drugs. Jones faces nine charges including arson 1st degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, burglary 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, persistent felony offender.

Posted by Scottsville Police Department on Thursday, January 7, 2021

