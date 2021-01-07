Advertisement

Rep. Brett Guthrie shares account of watching riot unfold from D.C. office

By Allison Baker
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Congressman Brett Guthrie, a Republican representative from Bowling Green in the Second Congressional District, spoke on the phone to our Gray Television D.C. Bureau, reporter Kyle Midura following protestors breaching the United States Capitol Wednesday.

“We understand the protest, but Congress needs to do its constitutional role to count the Electoral College votes and whoever came here to try and prevent that from happening isn’t going to be able to prevent the country from moving forward,” said Rep. Guthrie.

Rep. Guthrie was able to remain safe during the riots by sheltering in place. He says he watched it all unfold from his office.

“I saw they had just adjourned the Senate and people are running out and then immediately I flipped to the House and saw that they had adjourned as well. By the time all of that had taken place, we were ordered to shelter in place. So I was never in the Capitol building when it happened so I didn’t get any personal sense of not being safe and I am safe and secure now-- but certainly like any other American, I just, it is really I cannot get the right words out about what this means and what this image sends to the rest of the world about our country,” added Rep. Guthrie.

Rep. Guthrie also believes the President should address the nation but does not believe the President is responsible for the mob’s actions.

“I know the President did not tell them to come to the Capitol building, and most of the protestors came to hear the President speak and a handful became violent assaulting police officers, and they need to be prosecuted,” stated Rep. Guthrie.

Congress was able to resume the constitutional process of certifying the election around 7 p.m. (CT) and certified Joe Biden’s presidential win at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

