Russellville man arrested for having a stolen gun after running from police

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Russellville Police Department responded to a man with a gun.

Police say the caller told them the man pulled a handgun out of his pocket while inside a restaurant then left on foot. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with Dalmetrius Hampton.

Police say Hampton pulled out a handgun and threw it on the ground then failed to comply with officers’ commands. Hampton ran away and officers caught him. Police say the gun Hampton was carrying was stolen.

Hampton was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree two counts, receiving stolen property/firearm, and fleeing and evading 2nd degree (on foot).

