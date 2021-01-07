Simpson Co. traffic stop leads to arrest of Bowling Green man on slew of charges

SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop, Tuesday, on a 2014 Chevy equinox heading eastbound on Scottsville Road.

According to the sheriff’s deputy, the car was driven by 50-year-old Robert Wilson of Bowling Green and failed to dim his headlights as he passed the deputy.

Authorities say the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle which led to a search of Wilson’s vehicle where he found several types of illegal drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Drugs, cash, hand gun, and other items found during traffic stop on Wilson (Simpson County KY Sheriff's Office)

Also during the stop, it was learned that Wilson was a convicted felon and the vehicle was stolen from Metro Nashville.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Simpson County Detention Center on the following charges:

Failure to Dim Headlights, Failure of Non-Owner Maintain Insurance, Operating on Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking Marijuana Less Than 8 Ounces Enhancement, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine Third Offense, Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property Under 10,000, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Failure to Notify the Department of Transportation of Address Change.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.