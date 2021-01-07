Advertisement

Simpson Co. traffic stop leads to arrest of Bowling Green man on slew of charges

By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
SIMPSON CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop, Tuesday, on a 2014 Chevy equinox heading eastbound on Scottsville Road.

According to the sheriff’s deputy, the car was driven by 50-year-old Robert Wilson of Bowling Green and failed to dim his headlights as he passed the deputy.

Authorities say the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle which led to a search of Wilson’s vehicle where he found several types of illegal drugs, as well as drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Drugs, cash, hand gun, and other items found during traffic stop on Wilson
Drugs, cash, hand gun, and other items found during traffic stop on Wilson(Simpson County KY Sheriff's Office)

Also during the stop, it was learned that Wilson was a convicted felon and the vehicle was stolen from Metro Nashville.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Simpson County Detention Center on the following charges:

Failure to Dim Headlights, Failure of Non-Owner Maintain Insurance, Operating on Suspended License, Possession of Marijuana, Trafficking Marijuana Less Than 8 Ounces Enhancement, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine Third Offense, Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property Under 10,000, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Failure to Notify the Department of Transportation of Address Change.

