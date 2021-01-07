BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The JA Student of the Week is Miley Smith, a 7th grader at Bowling Green Junior High. The 7th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Its My Future” which provides practical information about preparing for the working world. Students learn about career clusters, high-growth jobs, career planning, and creating a personal brand. And, through a scavenger hunt, they are introduced to the basic aspects of job hunting. Miley wants to be a teacher when she grows up. Miley’s favorite part of JA was “the fun activities.” She also said, “I am thankful for the JA volunteers. I like hearing about their work experiences and their stories.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

