Tops’ home game against Marshall moved to Friday, Jan. 15

Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling...
Rhode Island Rams at WKU Hilltoppers, on December 13, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Men’s Basketball’s home game against Marshall has been moved due to COVID-19 issues within the Thundering Herd program.

The game will now be played on Friday, Jan. 15 at E.A. Diddle Arena, tipping off at 4 p.m. CT. The game will.

Originally, the game was scheduled for Jan. 14.

WKU’s road game at Marshall on Sunday, Jan. 17 has not been affected.

Friday’s game will still air on the CBS Sports Network.

