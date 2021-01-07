Tops’ home game against Marshall moved to Friday, Jan. 15

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -WKU Men’s Basketball’s home game against Marshall has been moved due to COVID-19 issues within the Thundering Herd program.

The game will now be played on Friday, Jan. 15 at E.A. Diddle Arena, tipping off at 4 p.m. CT. The game will.

Originally, the game was scheduled for Jan. 14.

WKU’s road game at Marshall on Sunday, Jan. 17 has not been affected.

Friday’s game will still air on the CBS Sports Network.

